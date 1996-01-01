15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the rate law for the overall reaction represented by the diagram below where the black circles are carbon and red circles are oxygen if the 2nd step is the rate-determining step?
What is the rate law for the overall reaction represented by the diagram below where the black circles are carbon and red circles are oxygen if the 2nd step is the rate-determining step?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
rate = k[CO2][O2]
B
rate = k[CO2]2
C
rate = k[C2O4][O2]
D
rate = k[C2O4][CO3]2