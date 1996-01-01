The reaction of two moles of compound A with one mole of O 2 produces two moles of a single compound B. The mass percentages of C and O in compound B are 27.3% and 72.7%, respectively. The heat of formation of compound B is −393.52 kJ/mol. How much heat (in kJ) units is released when 12.6 g of compound A reacts with a stoichiometric amount of O 2 to produce compound B? Assume that the reaction yield is 74.0%.