The term "alcohol" generally refers to the compound ethanol C 2 H 5 OH (or ethyl alcohol). The heat of vaporization for ethanol is 38.6 kJ/mol. If the combustion of ethanol is carried out in an adiabatic calorimeter, can its boiling point be measured? How much energy (in kJ units) is required to evaporate 15.4 g of ethanol at its boiling point from the liquid state to the gaseous state? The density of liquid ethanol is 0.790 g/mL.