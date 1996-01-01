19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
134PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction of ethylene gas with water vapor to produce ethanol:
C2H4(g) + H2O(g) ⇌ C2H5OH(g)
Determine the ΔGrxn at 25.0°C when PC2H4 = 0.185 atm, PH2O = 0.114 atm, and PC2H5OH = 0.650 atm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–16.2 kJ/mol
B
–0.798 kJ/mol
C
16.2 kJ/mol
D
0.798 kJ/mol