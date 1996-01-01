Metal-halide lamps are a type of gas discharge lamp that contain tungsten electrodes doped with a metal M and an additional halide material (usually sodium iodide). The working temperature of the lamp varies between 1000-3000°C. At the working temperature of the lamp, sodium iodide dissociates to produce sodium and iodine atoms in gaseous form.

NaI(s) → Na(g) + I(g)

The iodine atoms react with the metal M to produce gaseous MI 4 .

M(s) + 4 I(g) ⇌ MI 4 (g)