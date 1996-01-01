3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 5.37 g of an alloy containing nickel and copper is placed in HCl liquid. If 6.72 g of CuCl is acquired, determine the mass of nickel and copper in the alloy. Assume all HCl reacts with copper.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.21 g Cu and 3.21 g Ni
B
6.72 g Cu and 3.36 g Ni
C
2.16 g Cu and 2.16 g Ni
D
2.16 g Cu and 3.21 g Ni