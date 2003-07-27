1. Intro to General Chemistry
91PRACTICE PROBLEM
The average caffeine intake for adults is 400 mg of caffeine per day. If a specific brand of coffee contains 25.0% caffeine by mass, what amount of coffee in grams contains the average caffeine intake for adults?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
40.0 g
B
1.60 g
C
10.0 g
D
2.50 g