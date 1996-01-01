11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Chemical Bonds
Chemical Bonds
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statement(s) is/are CORRECT regarding covalent bonds and ionic bonds?
I. Covalent bonds are formed by sharing a pair of electrons while ionic bonds are formed by electron transfer.
II. Two oppositely charged ions form covalent bonds.
III. Two nonmetals form ionic bonds while metal and nonmetal form covalent bonds
IV. Two oppositely charged ions form ionic bonds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I and II
B
II and III
C
I and III
D
I and IV
E
III and IV
F
I, III, and IV