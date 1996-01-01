The following equation below shows the reaction of hydrogen sulfate anion (HSO 4 -) with ammonia (NH 3 ) to form sulfate (SO 4 2-) and ammonium ions (NH 4 +).

HSO 4 - (aq) + NH 3 (aq) ⇌ SO 4 2- (aq) + NH 4 + (aq)

The value of K a for hydrogen sulfate anion (HSO 4 -) is 1.26 x 10-2 while the K b value for ammonia (NH 3 ) is 1.8 x 10-5.