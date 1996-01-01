16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following equation below shows the reaction of hydrogen sulfate anion (HSO4-) with ammonia (NH3) to form sulfate (SO42-) and ammonium ions (NH4+).
HSO4-(aq) + NH3(aq) ⇌ SO42-(aq) + NH4+(aq)
The value of Ka for hydrogen sulfate anion (HSO4-) is 1.26 x 10-2 while the Kb value for ammonia (NH3) is 1.8 x 10-5.
Determine whether the value of Kc will be >1 or <1 for this reaction? Identify the direction which will be favored at equilibrium for this reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Kc < 1; Products favored
B
Kc < 1; Reactants favored
C
Kc > 1; Products favored
D
Kc > 1; Reactants favored