16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
66PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 789 K, the equilibria for the following reactions are
CuS(s) + H2(g) → Cu(s) + H2S(g) Kc = 78.9
CS2(g) + H2(g) → CS(g) + H2S(g) Kc = 0.289
Based on the given equilibria, what will be the Kc for CuS (s) + CS (g) → Cu (s) + CS2 (g)?
At 789 K, the equilibria for the following reactions are
CuS(s) + H2(g) → Cu(s) + H2S(g) Kc = 78.9
CS2(g) + H2(g) → CS(g) + H2S(g) Kc = 0.289
Based on the given equilibria, what will be the Kc for CuS (s) + CS (g) → Cu (s) + CS2 (g)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.59
B
3.66x10-3
C
273
D
22.8