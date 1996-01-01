1. Intro to General Chemistry
Temperature
Temperature
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
The boiling point and freezing point for methanol are 64.7 °C and -143.7°F, respectively.
a. What is the boiling point in units of Fahrenheit (°F)?
b. Is methanol solid, liquid, or gas on a sunny 75°F day?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) 148.46 °F (b) gas
B
(a) 167.00 °F (b) liquid
C
(a) 148.46 °F (b) liquid
D
(a) 167.00 °F (b) gas