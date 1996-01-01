3. Chemical Reactions
Writing Ionic Compounds
3. Chemical Reactions Writing Ionic Compounds
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the chemical formula of the substance formed when rubidium and the following polyatomic ions combine.
a. dichromate
b. hypochlorite
c. borate
d. bisulfite
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Rb7Cr2O, RbClO2, Rb3BO2, RbHSO3
B
Rb2Cr2O7, RbClO, Rb3BO3, RbHSO3
C
RbCrO, RbCl, RbBO, RbSO
D
RbCrO4, RbClO2, RbBO3, RbSO3