17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Ka and Kb
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 25 °C, the Ka of HXO3 is less than the Ka of HZO3. Which of the following is correct?
A
Between X and Z, X has a larger atomic radius
B
Between X and Z, X is more electronegative
C
Between X and Z, Z has the lower oxidation number.
D
The bond between H and Z is weaker compared to the bond between H and X
E
The reaction HZO3 + XO3- ⇌ HXO3 + ZO3- favors the formation of the reactant.