6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
157PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following best describes cathodic protection?
A
Steel is coated with magnesium, magnesium is more easily oxidized and protects the steel from rusting.
B
Steel is covered with lustrous paint.
C
Steel is connected to a metal like magnesium that is more easily oxidized which protects the steel from rusting.
D
Iron oxide is added as a layer in steel in order to prevent further oxidation of iron.
E
Molten metals like tin or zinc that are more easily oxidized than iron are used to coat steel which prevents the steel from rusting.