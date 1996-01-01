6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
158PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following best explains how galvanizing prevents or minimizes rusting of steel?
Which of the following best explains how galvanizing prevents or minimizes rusting of steel?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Molten metals like zinc that are more easily oxidized than iron are used to coat steel which prevents the steel from rusting.
B
Iron oxide is added as a layer in steel in order to prevent further oxidation of iron.
C
Steel is covered with lustrous paint.
D
Steel is connected to a metal like magnesium that is more easily oxidized which protects the steel from rusting.