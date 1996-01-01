15. Chemical Kinetics
Instantaneous Rate
PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following data was recorded for the esterification of acetic acid (CH3COOH) with ethanol (C2H5OH) at 75 °C.
Plot the following data on a graph and calculate the instantaneous rate of reaction at t = 10000 s and t = 25000 s.
A
Rate at 10000s = 3.0×10−5 M/s
Rate at 25000s = 7.5×10−6 M/s
B
Rate at 10000s = 4.0×10−5 M/s
Rate at 25000s = 8.0×10−6 M/s
C
Rate at 10000s = 5.2×10−5 M/s
Rate at 25000s = 1.8×10−6 M/s
D
Rate at 10000s = 6.3×10−5 M/s
Rate at 25000s = 9.0×10−6 M/s