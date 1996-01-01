10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Cumulative
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The first ionization energy of rubidium is +403.0 kJ/mol and the electron affinity of fluorine is –328.0 kJ/mol. Is it favorable for an electron to be transferred from a rubidium atom to a fluorine atom forming individual Rb+(g) and F–(g) ions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The electron transfer is favorable because the total energy of the process is negative.
B
The electron transfer is not favorable because the total energy of the process is positive.