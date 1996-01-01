8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
8. Thermochemistry Enthalpy of Formation
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
Butane (C4H10) is commonly used in portable stoves. The combustion of butane is as follows: 2 C4H10(g) + 13 O2(g) → 8 CO2(g) + 10 H2O(g). Calculate the heat of combustion using the given enthalpies of formation.
Butane (C4H10) is commonly used in portable stoves. The combustion of butane is as follows: 2 C4H10(g) + 13 O2(g) → 8 CO2(g) + 10 H2O(g). Calculate the heat of combustion using the given enthalpies of formation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
+7523.5 kJ
B
+1662.7 kJ
C
–4924.2 kJ
D
–5314.6 kJ