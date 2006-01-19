21. Nuclear Chemistry
Intro to Radioactivity
21. Nuclear Chemistry Intro to Radioactivity
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following fission reaction, what is the complete balanced equation?
23593Pa + 10n → 16061Pm + 7232Ge + _ 10n
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
23593Pa + 10n → 16061Pm + 7232Ge + 10n
B
23593Pa + 10n → 16061Pm + 7232Ge + 2 10n
C
23593Pa + 10n → 16061Pm + 7232Ge + 4 10n
D
23593Pa + 4 10n → 16061Pm + 7232Ge + 10n