21. Nuclear Chemistry
Intro to Radioactivity
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
The radioactivity of the spent fuel from a fission reactor is substantially higher than that of the initial fuel. What types of decay would you anticipate to be predominant among the fission products given that only two or three neutrons are generated per fission event and knowing that the nucleus undergoing fission has a neutron-to-proton ratio typical of a heavy nucleus?
A
Alpha decay
B
Beta decay
C
Positron emission
D
Electron capture