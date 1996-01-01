11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lattice Energy
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Lattice Energy
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
The lattice energy of LiF is 1030 kJ/mol while that of KBr is 671 kJ/mol. Given that both LiF and KBr have the same rock salt structure and ionic charges, determine which compound have the greater ionic separation.
The lattice energy of LiF is 1030 kJ/mol while that of KBr is 671 kJ/mol. Given that both LiF and KBr have the same rock salt structure and ionic charges, determine which compound have the greater ionic separation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
LiF has higher ionic separation.
B
KBr has higher ionic separation.
C
LiF and KBr have the same ionic separation
D
Cannot be determined.