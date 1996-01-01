2. Atoms & Elements
Mole Concept
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A fullerene is an allotrope of carbon whose molecule consists of carbon atoms connected by single and double bonds so as to form a closed structure, with fused rings of five to seven atoms. Buckminsterfullerene is a type of fullerene with a molecular formula of C60. The density of C60 is 1.65 g/cm3. Assuming a perfect sphere that is 100 nm in diameter formed by this molecule such that the empty space between molecules can be neglected, calculate the approximate number of C atoms contained in one sphere of this size.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.87x106 atoms C
B
9.05x107 atoms C
C
2.58x107 atoms C
D
4.33x107 atoms C