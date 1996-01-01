18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Phosphoric acid (H3PO4) and (NaOH) react according to the following equation:
H3PO4(aq) + NaOH(aq) → H2O(l) + Na3PO4(aq) [unbalanced]
A 0.150 M NaOH solution was used to titrate a 20.00 mL H3PO4 solution with an unknown concentration. If 21.54 mL of NaOH solution was used to reach the equivalence point, determine the concentration of the H3PO4 solution.
Phosphoric acid (H3PO4) and (NaOH) react according to the following equation:
H3PO4(aq) + NaOH(aq) → H2O(l) + Na3PO4(aq) [unbalanced]
A 0.150 M NaOH solution was used to titrate a 20.00 mL H3PO4 solution with an unknown concentration. If 21.54 mL of NaOH solution was used to reach the equivalence point, determine the concentration of the H3PO4 solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0539 M
B
0.132 M
C
0.395 M
D
0.0570 M