3. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
3. Chemical Reactions Balancing Chemical Equations
PRACTICE PROBLEM
An unknown hydrocarbon is composed of only C and H. When 1 volume of the hydrocarbon is combusted with 5 volumes of O2, this results in the formation of 3 volumes of CO2 and 4 volumes of water vapor. Determine the formula of the unknown hydrocarbon and write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C3H8 + 5 O2 → 3 CO2 + 4 H2O
B
2 C3H6 + 9 O2 → 6 CO2 + 6 H2O
C
C3H4 + 4 O2 → 2 CO2 + 4 H2O
D
C3H8 + 6 O2 → 3 CO2 + 5 H2O