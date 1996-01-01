13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Phase Diagrams
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Liquid propane (C3H8) is stored in a gas tank. The tank is refilled and more liquid propane is added. Would the temperature of the remaining liquid propane in the tank increase, decrease, or remain the same?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Adding more gas to the tank.
B
Releasing some propane gas from the tank.
C
The temperature of the tank will remain the same regardless of the change in its contents.
D
Increasing the pressure in the tank.