16. Chemical Equilibrium Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following reaction, determine which direction the reaction lies and identify if it is reactant-favored or product favored.
H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g) Kc = 50.5
A
equilibrium lies to the right; reactant-favored
B
equilibrium lies to the right; product-favored
C
equilibrium lies to the left; reactant-favored
D
equilibrium lies to the left; product-favored