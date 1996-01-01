6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Activity Series
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reactions shown below occur between an aqueous cation and a solid metal. Determine if purple metal will react with a solution of red cations.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The purple metal will react with red cations.
B
The purple metal will not react with red cations.
C
Cannot be determined.