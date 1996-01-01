9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the relationship between two electrons in the same atom with the same value of the "l" quantum number?
A
They have similar levels.
B
They have similar levels and sublevels.
C
They have different shapes and energies.
D
They have similar energies but not definitely the same shape.
E
They have similar shapes but not definitely the same energy.