18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a 250.0 mL buffer solution that is 0.125 M of HF and 0.175 M of NaF. Calculate [HF] and [NaF] after the addition of 2.56 g HCl.
[NaF] = 0.105 M, [HF] = 0.195 M
[NaF] = 0.00500 M, [HF] = 0.295 M
[NaF] = 0 M, [HF] = 0.300 M
[NaF] = 0.0850 M, [HF] = 0.215 M