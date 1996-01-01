6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Activity Series
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Metals can be obtained in a variety of states: Pt is found as free metal, Cu is extracted by heating Cu2S in oxygen, and Fe is extracted by heating Fe2O3 with carbon. Looking at the activity series, which of the following can be obtained as the free metal?
A
Palladium (Pd)
B
Aluminum (Al)
C
Zinc (Zn)
D
Lead (Pb)