7. Gases
Standard Temperature and Pressure
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A newly discovered planet has a surface temperature of about 970 K and a pressure of 65 Earth atmospheres. These conditions define "STP" on this planet. Calculate the standard molar volume (in L) of gas on this planet.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.2 L
B
22.4 L
C
1.4 L
D
0.90 L