21. Nuclear Chemistry
Neutron to Proton Ratio
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Yttrium and Niobium have only 1 stable isotope each. However, elements adjacent to them in the same row such as zirconium and molybdenum have multiple stable isotopes. Identify the statement that explain this phenomenon.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Having even number of neutrons lower the nuclear binding energy, making odd nuclei generally less stable
B
Heavier elements generally have lower number of stable isotopes.
C
Having odd number of protons lower the nuclear binding energy, making odd nuclei generally less stable
D
Lighter elements generally have lower number of stable isotopes.