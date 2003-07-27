1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
1. Intro to General Chemistry Dimensional Analysis
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
A mole of quarters is distributed among Canada's population (36,991,981 people). Calculate the amount each person would receive.
A mole of quarters is distributed among Canada's population (36,991,981 people). Calculate the amount each person would receive.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.58 × 1014 dollars per person
B
9.11 × 1014 dollars per person
C
2.93 × 1015 dollars per person
D
4.07 × 1015 dollars per person