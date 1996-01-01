7. Gases
7. Gases Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider He and Ne gases initially at 405.3 kPa and 25.00 °C. He was originally held in a 6.500 L container while Ne was held in a 2.000 L container. Calculate the total pressure if both gases were transferred to a 15.00 L container at 15.00 °C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.211 atm
B
2.709 atm
C
3.596 atm
D
2.191 atm