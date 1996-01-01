7. Gases
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
7. Gases Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a gas in a fixed volume sealed container at 20°C. Which statement below describes a method to reduce the pressure of the gas by half?
i) Increasing the gas temperature up to 40°C
ii) Decreasing the gas temperature up to 10°C
iii) adding the same amount of gas as initially present
Consider a gas in a fixed volume sealed container at 20°C. Which statement below describes a method to reduce the pressure of the gas by half?
i) Increasing the gas temperature up to 40°C
ii) Decreasing the gas temperature up to 10°C
iii) adding the same amount of gas as initially present
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i only
B
ii only
C
iii only
D
i and iii
E
None of the actions would half the pressure.