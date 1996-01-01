11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Resonance Structures
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Resonance Structures
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the Lewis structure for H2SO4, HSO4–, and SO42–. For each species, determine the maximum number of equivalent resonance structures. Sulfur is the central atom in all three species. On the other hand, if the molecule contains hydrogen atoms they are attached to the oxygen atoms. Only include the best structures, e.g. a structure with bad formal charges should not be included.
The molecule H2SO4 has______ equivalent Lewis structures.
The molecule HSO4– has______ equivalent Lewis structures.
The molecule SO42– has______ equivalent Lewis structures
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1, 3, 6
B
2, 4, 6
C
1, 2, 3
D
1, 3, 5
E
2, 4, 5