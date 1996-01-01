Draw the Lewis structure for H 2 SO 4 , HSO 4 –, and SO 4 2–. For each species, determine the maximum number of equivalent resonance structures. Sulfur is the central atom in all three species. On the other hand, if the molecule contains hydrogen atoms they are attached to the oxygen atoms. Only include the best structures, e.g. a structure with bad formal charges should not be included.

The molecule H 2 SO 4 has______ equivalent Lewis structures.

The molecule HSO 4 – has______ equivalent Lewis structures.