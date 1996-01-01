12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Electron Geometry
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Does AsCl4Br deviate from the ideal electron-domain geometry? If yes, how?
A
No, there is no deviation
B
Yes, there is deviation due to the smaller 90° As-Cl to As-Br repulsions than the 90° As-Br to As-Br repulsions.
C
Yes, there is deviation due to the greater 90° As-Cl to As-Br repulsions than the 90° As-Br to As-Br repulsions.
D
Yes, there is deviation due to the equal 90° As-Cl to As-Br repulsions and 90° As-Br to As-Br repulsions.