88PRACTICE PROBLEM
A laboratory disinfectant usually contains 70.0% v/v ethanol. The fermentation of 1.00 kg glucose, C6H12O6, in optimum conditions, can produce 0.511 kg ethanol. If the density of ethanol is 0.7893 kg/L, how many liters of disinfectant is produced if glucose fermented weighs 5.00 lb? Round answer to three significant figures.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.10 L
B
5.05 L
C
4.20 L
D
3.35 L