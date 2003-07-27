A laboratory disinfectant usually contains 70.0% v/v ethanol. The fermentation of 1.00 kg glucose, C 6 H 12 O 6 , in optimum conditions, can produce 0.511 kg ethanol. If the density of ethanol is 0.7893 kg/L, how many liters of disinfectant is produced if glucose fermented weighs 5.00 lb? Round answer to three significant figures.