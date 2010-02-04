17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Pyrrolidine (C4H9N), a common building block used in organic synthesis, has a pKb of 2.69. For a 0.41 M solution of pyrrolidine, determine the pH and the concentration of all species present (C4H9N, C4H9NH+, H3O+, OH–).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
pH = 13.59[C4H9N] = 0.11 M[C4H9N+] = [OH–] = 0.29 M[H3O+] = 3.4 × 10–14 M
B
pH = 12.62[C4H9N] = 0.37 M[C4H9N+] = [OH–] = 0.041 M[H3O+] = 2.4 × 10–13 M
C
pH = 13.14[C4H9N] = 0.28 M[C4H9N+] = [OH–] = 0.13 M[H3O+] = 7.9 × 10–14 M
D
pH = 12.45[C4H9N] = 0.38 M[C4H9N+] = [OH–] = 0.028 M[H3O+] = 3.6 × 10–13 M