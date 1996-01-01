17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the molality and freezing point of a solution of sodium butanoate that has a pH of 8.96 and a density of 1.01 g/mL. In aqueous solutions, sodium butanoate acts as a strong electrolyte. Note that the Ka for butanoic acid is 1.48×10−5.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Molality of C3H7COONa solution = 0.124 m Freezing point of C3H7COONa solution = −0.460 °C
B
Molality of C3H7COONa solution = 0.248 m Freezing point of C3H7COONa solution = −0.980 °C
C
Molality of C3H7COONa solution = 0.123 m Freezing point of C3H7COONa solution = −0.360 °C
D
Molality of C3H7COONa solution = 0.125 m Freezing point of C3H7COONa solution = −0.500 °C