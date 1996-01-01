The lattice energy and heat of hydration for lithium hydroxide (LiOH) are –1021 kJ/mol and –1044.5 kJ/mol, respectively. Calculate the volume of the solution that can be heated to boiling by the heat evolved by the dissolution of 42.5 g of LiOH. Assuming the heat capacity of the solution is 4.20 J/g°C, its initial temperature is 27.0°C, its boiling point is 100.0°C, and its density is 1.05 g/mL.