18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 35.0 mL of 0.225 M HCNO was titrated with 0.215 M KOH. Determine the volume of 0.215 M KOH necessary to reach the equivalence point. Calculate the pH after the addition of 85.0 mL of the base. The pKa for cyanic acid is 3.46.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
60.0 mL; 2.25×10−1 M
B
60.0 mL; 2.15×10−1 M
C
42.5 mL; 5.05×10−2 M
D
36.6 mL; 8.67×10−2 M