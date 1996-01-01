12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Electron Geometry
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of the statements below is not correct?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
An ionic bond is formed when an electron is transferred from one atom to another.
B
In a polar bond, a higher share of electron density is found near the atom which is more electronegative.
C
It is impossible for a linear molecule to have a net dipole moment.
D
Dipole moment is a result of unequal electron density distribution in a molecule.
E
It is possible for a molecule with polar bonds to be nonpolar.