3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
56PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the general procedure for determining the required quantity of reactant A to produce a certain mass of product B in a hypothetical chemical reaction.
A
Step 1: Write the balanced chemical equation.
Step 2: Convert the grams of B to moles using Avogadro's number.
Step 3: Use mole-to-mole comparison to determine the number of moles of A.
Step 4: Convert the moles of A to grams using Avogadro's number.
B
Step 1: Write the balanced chemical equation.
Step 2: Convert the grams of B to moles using the molar mass of B.
Step 3: Use mole-to-mole comparison to determine the number of moles of A.
Step 4: Convert the moles of A to grams using the molar mass of A.
C
Step 1: Write the balanced chemical equation.
Step 2: Use mass ratio to determine the mass of B to the mass of A.
D
Step 1: Write the balanced chemical equation.
Step 2: Convert the grams of B to moles using the molar mass of B.
Step 3: Use mass ratio to determine the number of moles of A.
Step 4: Convert the moles of A to grams using the molar mass of A.
