6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
135PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the balanced equation, standard emf, ΔG°, and K value at 298 K for the oxidation of aqueous chloride ion by Hg22+(aq) to produce Cl2(g)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
balanced equation: 2 Cl−(aq) + Hg22+(aq) → Cl2(g) + 2 Hg(l)
E° = 0.57 V
ΔG° = −1.1x102 kJ
K = 2×1019
E° = 0.57 V
ΔG° = −1.1x102 kJ
K = 2×1019
B
balanced equation: Cl−(aq) + Hg22+(aq) → Cl2(g) + Hg(l)
E° = −0.57 V
ΔG° = 1.1x102 kJ
K = 5×10−20
E° = −0.57 V
ΔG° = 1.1x102 kJ
K = 5×10−20
C
balanced equation: 2 Cl−(aq) + Hg22+(aq) → Cl2(g) + 2 Hg(l)
E° = −0.57 V
ΔG° = 1.1x102 kJ
K = 5×10−20
E° = −0.57 V
ΔG° = 1.1x102 kJ
K = 5×10−20
D
balanced equation: Cl−(aq) + Hg22+(aq) → Cl2(g) + Hg(l)
E° = 0.57 V
ΔG° = −1.1x102 kJ
K = 2×1019
E° = 0.57 V
ΔG° = −1.1x102 kJ
K = 2×1019