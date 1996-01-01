3. Chemical Reactions
Functional Groups in Chemistry
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Match each compound with the correct functional group classification.
Note: Order for multiple choice answers is from left to right and top to bottom
a) Alkene b) Alkyne c) Alkyl Halide d) Alcohol
e) Carboxylic Acid f) Ether g) Ester h) Aldehyde
i) Ketone j) Amine
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
b, a, h, c, g, e, j, i, d, f
B
e, a, c, h, g, b, d, i, j, f
C
b, a, c, h, g, e, d, i, j, f
D
b, a, h, c, g, e, d, i, j, f