12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Geometry
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Molecular Geometry
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
1,1,2,2-tetrafluoroethyl methyl ether, C3H4F4O, is a possible replacement for the chlorofluorocarbon refrigerants that damage the ozone layer protecting the Earth. What is the Lewis structure for 1,1,2,2-tetrafluoroethyl methyl ether? What is the geometry around the oxygen and carbon of 1,1,2,2-tetrafluoroethyl methyl ether?
1,1,2,2-tetrafluoroethyl methyl ether, C3H4F4O, is a possible replacement for the chlorofluorocarbon refrigerants that damage the ozone layer protecting the Earth. What is the Lewis structure for 1,1,2,2-tetrafluoroethyl methyl ether? What is the geometry around the oxygen and carbon of 1,1,2,2-tetrafluoroethyl methyl ether?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The Lewis structure for 1,1,2,2-tetrafluoroethyl methyl ether is shown in the image. All of its carbon has a tetrahedral geometry, and its oxygen has a tetrahedral geometry.
B
The Lewis structure for 1,1,2,2-tetrafluoroethyl methyl ether is shown in the image. All of its carbon has a tetrahedral geometry, and its oxygen has a tetrahedral geometry.
C
The Lewis structure for 1,1,2,2-tetrafluoroethyl methyl ether is shown in the image. All of its carbon has a tetrahedral geometry, and its oxygen has a bent geometry.
D
The Lewis structure for 1,1,2,2-tetrafluoroethyl methyl ether is shown in the image. All of its carbon has a tetrahedral geometry, and its oxygen has a bent geometry.