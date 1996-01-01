1,1,2,2-tetrafluoroethyl methyl ether, C 3 H 4 F 4 O, is a possible replacement for the chlorofluorocarbon refrigerants that damage the ozone layer protecting the Earth. What is the Lewis structure for 1,1,2,2-tetrafluoroethyl methyl ether? What is the geometry around the oxygen and carbon of 1,1,2,2-tetrafluoroethyl methyl ether?