1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
1. Intro to General Chemistry Dimensional Analysis
98PRACTICE PROBLEM
The recommended adult dose of a certain drug to treat bacterial infections is 50 mg/kg of body mass. Calculate the dose in milligrams for a 226-lb person.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.6 x 102 mg
B
9.8 x 102 mg
C
6.2 x 103 mg
D
5.1 x 103 mg