9. Quantum Mechanics
Bohr Equation
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the wavelengths (in nm) of the emission lines in the Brackett series (nf = 4) when ni = 6, 7, and 8.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ni = 6: 2600 nm, ni = 7: 2200 nm, and ni = 8: 1900 nm
B
ni = 6: 1950 nm, ni = 7: 2170 nm, and ni = 8: 2630 nm
C
ni = 6: 2625 nm, ni = 7: 2166 nm, and ni = 8: 1945 nm
D
ni = 6: 262.5 nm, ni = 7: 216.6 nm, and ni = 8: 194.5 nm