9. Quantum Mechanics
Bohr Equation
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Labeled A, B, C, and D in the diagram below are four electronic transitions in a hydrogen atom. Find the wavelength (nm) of the photon emitted for A, B, C, and D. Identify which transition/s lead/s to the emission of visible light.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A: 600.0 nmB: 2000 nmC: 4000 nmD: 7000 nmTransition A leads to the emission of visible light
B
A: 65.63 nmB: 187.5 nmC: 405.1 nmD: 745.8 nmTransitions C and D lead to the emission of visible light
C
A: 656.3 nmB: 1875 nmC: 4051 nmD: 7458 nmTransition D leads to the emission of visible light
D
A: 656.3 nmB: 1875 nmC: 4051 nmD: 7458 nmTransition A leads to the emission of visible light